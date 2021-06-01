Dayton mayor Nan Whaley not running for re-election

Her current term ends in January 2022.

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton mayor Nan Whaley announced Wednesday she is not running for re-election.

Whaley, a Democrat, was first elected mayor of Dayton in 2013.

She ran unopposed in 2017 and her current term ends in 2022.

"I believe we have turned a corner in Dayton. This is the best job I have ever had, but I believe our city can only continue to grow if we give space and opportunity to new leaders and new ideas. I’ll have more news soon about what is next for me, but I am looking forward to finishing out my term strong," Whaley wrote in a statement.

Whaley ran for Ohio governor in 2017 before dropping out and endorsing Richard Cordray, who lost to Mike DeWine in 2018.

In her statement, Whaley cited some of the hardships the city has endured during her time as mayor.

"From the opioid crisis, to massive tornadoes, to the Oregon District shooting, to systemic racism and COVID-19, we have faced our share of challenges. But each and every time, the people of this community came together. We are gritty and resilient. When things get tough, Dayton does what Dayton does best: we take care of each other," she said.



