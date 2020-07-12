Dad sings impromptu national anthem at Ohio high school basketball game after sound system fails

The father and husband sang at the urging of his wife with no musical backup or a microphone.

The playing of the national anthem before an Ohio high school basketball game hit a roadblock on Friday.

The sound system went out but then a parent stepped up and saved the day.

The game between Waverly and Portsmouth West started normally with the announcer asking everyone to stand for the National Anthem but the music didn't play.

With the sound system apparently experiencing technical difficulties, out of the crowd came Trenton Brown's voice as he sang the Star-Spangled Banner.

