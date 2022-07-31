Authorities: Cops fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog in Ohio

Police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation.

Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but authorities said he refused to leave the residence. Officers then entered the home, led by a K-9 unit.

White was found in the basement with a knife and stabbed the dog multiple times, authorities said. An officer then shot White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was seriously injured and underwent surgery, but is recovering. No other injuries were reported in the confrontation.