Congressman Tim Ryan tests positive for COVID-19

The U.S. representative made the announcement in a tweet on Monday.

CINCINNATI — Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The northeast Ohio native made the announcement in a tweet, saying “I tested positive for COVID-19. While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse.”

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse. (1/3) — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 20, 2021

Ryan followed up in two more tweets urging Ohioans to wear a mask and get vaccinated so that “we can get back to normal.”

He also thanked the health care workers at Mercy Health for treating him and the health care workers across Ohio who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 48-year-old from Trumbull County and 10-term representative is currently running for Ohio’s open Senate seat.

The seat became open after Sen. Rob Portman announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2022.