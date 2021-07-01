'It’s a sad day for our republic': Rep. Steve Stivers calls violence at capitol 'unacceptable'

Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers called what happened at the Capitol a "riot" and that is something he cannot support.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers had already left the House chamber Wednesday afternoon before it was breached and evacuated.

He was in his office listening to the news of what he expected to be a continued floor debate on the Electoral College votes that were anticipated prior to certifying and solidifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Then Stivers heard the recess bell ring.

“And I watched people being evacuated and knew there was an issue,” Stivers told 10 Investigates’ Bennett Haeberle during an interview Wednesday evening from Washington.

“First I heard the recess bells and looked up because I was like ‘why are they recessing?’ and then I saw people leaving the chamber. I didn’t know they were being evacuated. Then it turned out they were being evacuated from the House chamber," Stivers said.

Protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump – in Washington to protest the results of the November election – breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, causing damage and entering both chambers of Congress and U.S. Capitol offices as law enforcement descended on the U.S. Capitol.

There were reports of injuries and damage inside the building.

Stivers – along with other lawmakers from Ohio’s Congressional delegation - was quick to condemn the actions of what he called “clearly a riot.”

“I am shocked and deeply saddened. There were a lot of people here who were here to peacefully protest and I have been in the National Guard 35 years," Stivers said. "I have been deployed overseas to protect people’s rights including their first amendment right to petition their government and protest and have their voice heard. But there is a difference between a protest and riot. And some of the folks attacked government property, others attacked federal law enforcement officials, the Capitol Police. And that’s a riot. And that is something I cannot support.”

Stivers said he understood that there are people upset with the result of the November election, the coronavirus, the economic downturn and slow economic recovery caused by the pandemic, adding that he would support an election audit, but that the results of the election were clear and that the transition of power to a Biden administration would take place.

Referring to the U.S. Capitol, Stivers said "it is the people’s house, but when you are in a protest there is usually zones and places that you need to be. So it is OK for the Capitol Police to tell people to take the protest outside the Capitol. And that they can’t come in the capitol,” he said. “It started with people ignoring the Capitol Police and then attacking government property and then they actually assaulted some Capitol Police officers. That is inappropriate and wrong. They are criminals and they need to be punished.”

Stivers later added that he understands the frustrations of some Americans.

“There’s a lot of people out there angry who feel like their issues have not been addressed. I certainly respect that and I respect their right to bring those issues to Washington DC, but I do not respect bringing them in a violent way," Stivers said.

Stivers said he had spoken to many members of Ohio’s Congressional delegation to make sure they were OK.

He had told his staff to work remotely Wednesday knowing that the U.S. Capitol was going to be locked down, but he said he did not anticipate what unfolded Wednesday.

“The violence of today was unacceptable,” he said. “We all should condemn it and we all need to make sure that no new violence happens. We all have a responsibility in that.”

The protests interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize Biden’s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the joint session would resume Wednesday night.