WATCH: Gov. DeWine, Ginther announce new initiative aimed at preventing gun violence in central Ohio

As of Sept. 18, there were 114 homicides in the city of Columbus this year compared to 101 at this time last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by local law enforcement leaders Tuesday afternoon to announce a new initiative aimed at preventing gun violence in central Ohio.

Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Robert Sagle, ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles Jones and Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd will also be present for the announcement at 2 p.m.

“If you take a look at our statistics in Columbus related to homicides, the statistics are staggering, the number of people under 21 that are either suspects or victims of homicides are in the 20-40% range. That's really high,” said Columbus Police Assistant Chief Greg Bodker.

Bodker explained that the division tracks homicides carefully and said they are noticing some trends. Of the homicides this year, 19 have been domestic violence-related. Columbus police are tracking other trends and finding ways to prevent more violence.

“Earlier in the year, we identified what we thought was a trend in after-hours clubs and bars. I don't have the exact number. This year we have had a number of homicides in alcohol establishments,” he said.