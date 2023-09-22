Cleveland police continue investigating disappearance of 15-year-old Keshaun Williams

The teen has been missing since June, with an Amber Alert still active. There will be a canvassing event on Saturday.

CLEVELAND — On the night of June 17, 15-year-old Keshaun Williams called his mother, letting her know he was on his way home.

However, Keshaun never made it home. Instead, he was reported missing on June 20, sparking an Amber Alert.

There is currently a $10,000 award for information on the teen’s whereabouts after he was last seen in the Slavic Village neighborhood. Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz, public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police, says authorities are still actively investigating his disappearance.

"Currently, all the investigative leads that we have received have been vetted," Diaz said. "Our detectives are working around the clock with officers and federal partners to go through every single lead that we get."

Now, police are asking anyone who may have information — or who may have seen something — to speak up.

"It's difficult, especially when it's a juvenile," Diaz admitted. "In this particular case, we're all invested in this. From the chief down, we're all concerned about this, and we're working as hard as we can.

"But we ask the public: If someone has any information, anything that may come to mind — that they may have seen that night, the day of, anything they've heard — reach out to us, give us that information, and it will be thoroughly vetted by our detectives."

Diaz tells 3News there are two detectives assigned to this case who have been "working around the clock."

"They are constantly communicating," he added. "We also have some federal partners that are assisting with the resources. Any situation we get where we require additional resources, they're able to reach out, and whether it's additional patrols or anything that needs to be done, we're working on that, as well.

"We're not holding back. The division is actively — we actively want to bring Keshaun back home."

The Amber Alert on Williams is still active, and those involved in efforts to find him — including Newburgh Heights Police Chief and Cleveland Missing Board President John Majoy — want to get the word out.

"Not everybody is aware of the case, so we're going to try to make them aware of the case," Majoy said earlier this week. "Someone might say, 'Hey, I just saw him the other day,' or, 'You know, I saw someone who saw someone,' or whatever the case is. I mean, this is how cases get solved."

There will be a canvassing event to distribute flyers in the Slavic Village neighborhood at 1 p.m. on Saturday, starting at Washington Park in Newburgh Heights.

“It’s difficult because like any investigation, we get pieces. It's like a puzzle; we have to put it together," Diaz said. "Some leads are not necessarily good leads, so we still have to vet them, so those are time consuming. Those are generally the difficult parts of these investigations, is making sure that every single thing is looked at and thoroughly vetted."