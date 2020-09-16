End of an era: Cleveland's I-X Center to close at the end of this year due to pandemic

The I-X Center has been hosting major events in Cleveland since 1985.

CLEVELAND — After 35 years of hosting auto shows, indoor amusement parks, home & garden shows, and more, Cleveland's International Exposition Center (I-X Center) has announced that it will be closing at the end of this year.

Because of COVID-19, the I-X Center has largely been closed for events and shows since the pandemic began in March.

"The global pandemic has decimated the event industry as well as many other businesses and has ultimately led to this decision," the I-X Center said in a release.

The I-X Center started hosting major events in 1985, welcoming more than two million visitors annually. In the late 1980’s, the 2.2 million square foot building was first recognized in Guinness World Records as the largest single building convention center in the U.S. with a net of 1.6 million square feet of exhibit space.

The facility's size as well as its location adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and ease of access to multiple interstates made it a desirable place to hold trade shows and events. The release states that the I-X Center generated millions of dollars annually in economic impact to Northeast Ohio.

The City of Cleveland, which owns the I-X Center property, acquired the facility by threat of eminent domain on January 14, 1999. It was at that time, the city then leased the facility to I-X Center Corporation, who successfully handled the day-to-day operations for one of the largest, private convention centers in the U.S.

"The I-X Center would like to thank all its customers, employees, and attendees who helped make the I-X Center a success over the past 35 years," the release adds.

