Cleanup underway after EF2 tornado hits western Ohio city

Residents and businesses are working to clean debris and repair structural damage after Wednesday's storms

TIPP CITY, Ohio — Families and business owners across parts of Ohio are cleaning and making repairs after several tornadoes ripped through several areas in the state on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF2 tornado hit Tipp City.

"We heard the sirens and my wife said let's go downstairs and about 10 minutes later we heard our basement door slam open, so we figured the pressure was coming," said Doug Tipton, who lives in Tipp City. "I'm glad we went downstairs because another hundred yards and half of this house would've been gone."

Across the street, a portion of the Meijer distribution center on County Road was severely damaged. According to the Miami County EMA director, Joel Smith, an estimated 100 people were working inside the building Wednesday evening. They safely evacuated before the storm hit the building.

Smith said the key is paying attention to warnings and having an emergency plan in place. Miami Valley was hit by an EF-4 tornado in 2019. Neighbors said this time they were a lot more cautious.

"Three years ago, I was just outside watching everything, and I told myself I would never do that again so I went inside because I could see how the sky was," said Staci Hernandez, who lives in Tipp City.