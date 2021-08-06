Cedar Point permanently closing Wicked Twister in September

Guests have until Sept. 6 to ride Wicked Twister until it shuts down for good.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — After nearly 20 years, Cedar Point says Wicked Twister will give its last ride in September.

The amusement park made the announcement in a YouTube video on Friday.

According to our sister station WKYC, a spokesperson for Cedar Point did not provide details about the ride's removal, and referred to the park's blog which says the decision was made "as we prepare for future park improvements."

The blog also says there will be more "fun details to share" about the ride's last day, which will be revealed at a later date.