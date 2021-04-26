Cedar Point, Kings Island announce masks won't be required on rides, other changes for 2021

This year, guests 10 and older will be required to wear face masks while indoors, unless actively eating or drinking.

Cedar Point and Kings Island have announced some policy changes to their COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming season.

One of the biggest changes involves face masks. Last year, face coverings were required at all times for guests in the park, even on rides.

This year, guests 10 and older will be required to wear face masks while indoors, unless actively eating or drinking.

While they are recommended while on rides, they are not mandatory.

Masks will not be required outdoor unless it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.

There will be no limitations to ride capacity, but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line.

You will not need a reservation to visit Kings Island but you will to visit Soak City Water Park, Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.