Cedar Point closes Top Thrill Dragster for rest of 2021 after incident left woman injured

SANDUSKY, Ohio — One of Cedar Point's most popular roller coasters will be closed for the rest of the year.

The amusement park officially announced Thursday it will shut down Top Thrill Dragster for the remainder of the 2021 season in order to conduct a "careful, methodical and thorough" investigation into the ride's safety.

The 420-foot-tall attraction has been closed since this past Sunday after a "small metal object" broke off the structure and fell on a female guest, sending her to the hospital.

"We will not rush the investigation and will work tirelessly in our search for answers in the interest of improving safety," the park said in a statement. "The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority and we refuse to operate any ride or attraction without total confidence in its safety."

An update on the woman's injuries has not been provided.

This is not the first time Cedar Point has run into issues with Top Thrill Dragster.