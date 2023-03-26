2 adults, 2 children killed in Canton house fire

First responders were called to a house off Everhard Road Northwest at 12:16 a.m. on a report of a “whole house engulfed in flames.”

CANTON, Ohio — Four people were killed in a Canton house fire early Sunday, Jackson Township Fire Department confirmed to 10TV’s sister station WKYC.

According to the Stark County Coroner’s Office, two adults and two children were killed in the fire.

First responders were called to a house off Everhard Road Northwest at 12:16 a.m. on a report of a “whole house engulfed in flames.”

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from a single-family, bi-level home.

“Firefighters attempted an offensive fire attack but due to the rapid involvement of fire prior to arrival, had quickly transitioned to protecting nearby homes,” Jackson Twp. Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Fire Chief Tim Berczik confirmed to WKYC that three pets died during the fire. The names of the individuals killed have not yet been released.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. It remains under investigation.