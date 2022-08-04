Ornamental pear tree declared invasive in Ohio

Callery pear trees will no longer be able to be sold, bought or planted in the the state starting in January 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

OHIO, USA — The above video comes from a story that aired on April 8.

Ohio is adding another tree to its invasive plant list and it's possible you have one or more in your yard or on your block.

Starting in January 2023, the Callery Pear tree will join invasive species like the tree-of-heaven and common barberry on the list and will no longer be allowed to be bought, sold, or planted in the state.

The non-native tree is known for its decorative spring and fall colors and resilient nature, but a report from the University of Cincinnati shows the plant takes over and eliminates native plants, which upsets the ecosystem.

The trees are even beginning to crowd out trees in forests.

The trees came from East Asia and were brought over to the US in the 1950's and '60s as ornamental landscape trees and became popular since they were inexpensive, transported well, and grew quickly.

The most common cultivator of Callery Pear tree is the Bradford pear. The Cleveland Select pear is another variety of Callery Pear.

The new law does not affect trees that have already been sold and planted before January 2023.

The Callery Pear tree is now one of 38 plants have been declared invasive in Ohio.

The other plants that have been declared invasive can be found here.

A similar ban on the sale and cultivation of Callery Pears took effect in Pennsylvania in February 2022.