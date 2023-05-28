Escaped inmate from northwest Ohio prison found dead in Ohio River

According to U.S. Marshals, Gillespie was found floating in the Ohio River, near where he originally fled from police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who escaped a prison in northwest Ohio last Tuesday has been found dead in the Ohio River.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, was reported missing alongside 47-year-old James Lee from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima.

Lee was serving a sentence for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking, while Gillespie was imprisoned for murder.

During a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Tuesday, ODRC officials found that Lee was missing. An AOCI warden approved an emergency count of all prisoners in the facility and escape posts were guarded. It was then discovered that Gillespie was also missing.

The ODRC notified law enforcement and officers from multiple jurisdictions. The Allen County Sheriff's Office and the Patrol responded to the facility.

During the course of the investigation, prison officials determined Gillespie and Lee were last seen on surveillance video inside the facility at 8:41 a.m. on Monday. They were able to exited the prison after concealing themselves in a dumpster.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released information to law enforcement agencies in other states that Gillespie and Lee were believed to be traveling together inside a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday, authorities found a red Mercury Capri in Henderson, Kentucky, and tried to stop it. it led to a pursuit. A chase ensued and the crash occurred a short time later. Both inmates then fled the scene on foot.