Delaware County native, Bowling Green State University student dies

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University community is mourning the loss of a student.
According to an email sent by university officials, senior Katrina Carrico, of Galena in Delaware County, passed away unexpectedly in her residence hall room Friday night.
While the cause is still being determined, university officials say Carrico's death may have been from natural causes.
The senior was enrolled in the College of Musical Arts studying music education.
University officials say Carrico was a concertmaster of the BGSU Philharmonia and was also involved in several student music organizations.