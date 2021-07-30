Bowling Green expels 3 students, suspends 18 after investigation into Stone Foltz’s death

Foltz, of Delaware County, died on March 7, days after an alleged hazing involving alcohol at a Pi Kappa Alpha event off-campus on March 4.

Bowling Green State University announced the expulsion and suspension of 21 students following an investigation into the death of Stone Foltz.

In a release Friday, the university said they have concluded their investigation and found all 21 students charged were found responsible for a total of 83 violations of the school’s code of student conduct including hazing, harm to and endangering others and furnishing alcohol.

As a result, three of those students were permanently expelled from the university, 17 were suspended ranging from 3-8 years and one received a deferred suspension.

Additionally, the university released a report that outlines a strategy to combat hazing, which includes a zero-tolerance policy.

“Our work to strengthen the health and safety of our community – and our promise to Stone – continues. This report will serve as our path forward in this critical effort. BGSU will continue to take all necessary measures to eradicate hazing, and we will work with our peers, the Foltz family and anyone who shares in that mission.”

