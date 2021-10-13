New BMV kiosks allow Ohioans to register, renew your vehicle without the line

The kiosks provide 24-hour service to Ohioans looking to renew or register their vehicles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Renewing and registering your vehicle in Ohio is about to become a whole lot easier.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who is also the director of InnovateOhio and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled on Wednesday new self-serve BMV kiosks across the state that will allow drivers to register and renew their vehicles without waiting in line.

“InnovateOhio’s goal is to change the culture of state government so that every service is designed with the customer in mind,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day.”

Nine self-service kiosks have been installed across the state at the following locations:

Deputy Registrar, 3481 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar (outside of the BMV), 990 Morse Rd., Suite A, Columbus, OH

Deputy Registrar, 972 N. Court St., Medina, OH

Meijer, 6325 S. Gilmore Road, Fairfield, OH

Meijer, 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, OH

Meijer, 2200 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH

Meijer, 1391 Conant St., Maumee, OH

Riesbeck’s Food Market, 800 Howard St., Zanesville, OH

Rhodes Tower Lobby, 30 East Broad St., Columbus, OH

BMV officials say that the kiosks provide 24-hour service to Ohioans looking to renew or register their vehicles, and additional kiosks may be installed upon the completion of the pilot program.