Ohio bill: Doctors must care for babies born alive after abortion

The bill would also ban abortion clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Doctors would be required to report cases of babies born alive after abortions or attempted abortions, under legislation approved Wednesday by the GOP-controlled Ohio Senate.

The bill would also ban abortion clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.

The measure sponsored by Republican state Sens. Terry Johnson, a retired doctor, and Steve Huffman, a practicing physician, would direct the state Health Department to create a “child survival form” to be submitted 15 days after a woman is discharged from a hospital.

Ohio law already punishes doctors who don't take efforts to save the lives of babies born alive after abortions. The bill expands the law by including a new crime of “purposely failing to take measures to preserve the health or life of a child.”

In cases of procedures in abortion clinics, doctors must provide care to a baby born alive, call 911 and arrange transportation to a hospital, under the proposal.

The bill "is another step in our continued commitment to uphold the sanctity of human life,” Huffman said.