Biden backs Ohio Rep. Allison Russo in race for US House

The endorsement comes just one day before the election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Joe Biden endorsed State Rep. Allison Russo in her fight against coal lobbyist Mike Carey for Ohio's 15th U.S. congressional district, according to a statement from the Russo campaign.

In Monday's statement, Biden said Russo's life circumstances make her the best candidate for the job.

"The daughter of a union carpenter and a spouse of a combat veteran, Allison Russo knows who built America: working people and the middle class," said President Biden. "She's the kind of leader we need as we build back an economy that creates good-paying jobs, delivers more affordable health care, and puts middle-class families first."

I am proud to have @JoeBiden's support, and I look forward to working with him and both parties to build opportunity for Ohio working families — from creating good-paying jobs to investing in our crumbling infrastructure. https://t.co/dyOjmDu5X5 — Allison Russo (@Russo4Ohio) November 1, 2021

Mike Carey's campaign responded to the news on Twitter saying Russo "is proud to support highest gas prices in seven years, record inflation, Biden's border crisis and foreign policy failures." Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Carey in Upper Arlington over the weekend.

Carey also scheduled a phone call campaign event with former president Donald Trump on Monday night. Trump has called Carey's record "all good."

The seat was previously held by Steve Stivers. The Republican left Congress in May 2021 to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.