BGSU hits Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity with 6 conduct violations related to Stone Foltz hazing allegations

The Bowling Green State University sophomore died March 7 with a reported BAC of 0.394, days after an alleged fraternity hazing event.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University says the now-suspended Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity violated six sections of student conduct code regarding incidents that allegedly led to the death of student Stone Foltz.

On behalf of Bowling Green State University, Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, issued the following statement on Friday regarding an update in the conduct case involving Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) fraternity:

"Today, Bowling Green State University met with local and national leaders of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. The University worked with special counsel David DeVillers, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio at the firm of Barnes & Thornburg, to pursue a thorough and fair investigation to seek the truth and facts regarding the alleged hazing activity on March 4."

BGSU has cited the organization with six violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

6.B.1.a. - Offenses Against Persons- Harm to Others

6.B.2.a. - Offenses Against Persons – Hazing

6.B.2.d. - Offenses Against Persons - Hazing

6.B.2.f. - Offenses Against Persons – Hazing

6.B.2.h. - Offenses Against Persons – Hazing

6.D.2.d. - Offenses Disrupting Order or Disregarding Health and Safety - Organization Alcohol

"Hazing is absolutely intolerable. BGSU continues to work with local law enforcement, who are actively leading their own investigation into this serious situation. While these University charges don’t bring back student Stone Foltz, our goal is to hold those accountable who are responsible for this tragedy.

"Today’s charges are another step in the ongoing investigation concerning the fraternity with adjudication scheduled for completion by April 13. The conduct processes involving individual students also remains ongoing," Solis' statement read.

PHOTOS | 'I didn't have to know him to care about him' - Remembering Stone Foltz 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Foltz, 20, was a sophomore at Bowling Green State University from the Dublin area who died March 7, days after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol that occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off-campus event on March 4.

The fraternity has been placed on interim suspension as law enforcement and Bowling Green State University officials investigate the situation. Foltz spent days in the hospital before his family made the decision to donate his organs.

On March 19, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appointed an independent third party to assist in the university's investigation into Foltz's death.

Special counsel David DeVillers, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio at the firm of Barnes & Thornburg, is engaged as an "expert, independent their party to assist with the conduct investigation."

This investigation is alongside but separate from the Bowling Green Police Division investigation. The BGSU investigation is being conducted into potential violations of its own student code of conduct.

A letter written by Yost revealed the budget for the investigation is $49,000 at an hourly rate of $275.

PHOTOS | BGSU student Stone Foltz: His family grieves and remembers 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

"We don't need the condolences. We just need this to stop," Cory Foltz said.

The family is calling on national fraternities to step up and make the changes necessary to ensure the safety of their members and stop hazing rituals once and for all.

"I think until you stop these fraternities from these rituals of any type of hazing going on and figure out how it can be successful - without these rituals - there’s not gonna be an end. That’s why we’re holding them accountable," Shari Foltz said.

Stone Foltz's blood alcohol content was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

In Ohio, 0.08 is the threshold to term someone as legally drunk.

In response to Foltz's death, Senate Bill 126 was introduced, aimed at cracking down on hazing, specifically for Ohio colleges and universities.

Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, says that Foltz's death and the alleged hazing incident on BGSU's campus hit too close to home.

"I've got a son who attends Bowling Green State University. The same age as Stone Foltz. I'm a BGSU alum myself and that's my hometown," said Gavarone.