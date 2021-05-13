Authorities release age-progression photo of Ohio woman missing since 2013

Megan Lancaster was 25 years old when she went missing and would now be 33.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Portsmouth Police Department released an age-progression image of a woman who has been missing for over eight years and are asking for the public’s assistance with the case.

Megan Lancaster has been missing since April 3, 2013. Her car was found abandoned two days later at a fast food restaurant in Portsmouth.

Lancaster was 25 years old when she went missing and would now be 33. BCI’s forensic artist created an age-progressed image of what she may look like now.

Lancaster is 5’6” tall, weighed 115 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark on her abdomen and a tattoo of colorful angel wings with “Rhys” in cursive writing on her right shoulder.