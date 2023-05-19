'Maybe the greatest football player ever': Athletes, political figures remember Jim Brown

A spokeswoman for Jim Brown’s family said he passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night with his wife, Monique, by his side.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, arguably the greatest running back of all time who went on to be an actor and prominent figure in the fight for civil rights during the 1960s, died at 87 on Thursday.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Monique Brown wrote in an Instagram post. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

People from the sports world to the political arena posted on social media immediately after his passing was announced.

Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, former NFL star, actor and activist:

Cleveland Browns:

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️



Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.



It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Joe Thomas:

Maybe the greatest football player ever. Certainly the most impactful athlete of all time.



RIP the legend Jim Brown https://t.co/jxa3GhqlFD — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 19, 2023

Barry Sanders:

You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL. He will be greatly missed.



Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure.



Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brown Family & @Browns fans at this time. https://t.co/6KbzGhQwoL pic.twitter.com/mTObQPXsnO — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 19, 2023

LeBron James:

Gov. Mike DeWine:

“Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of legendary NFL running back Jim Brown. As a young boy, I would watch Jim play for the Cleveland Browns on TV every Sunday, and few could keep him out of the end zone. Adding to his reputation as one of the greatest players in NFL history was his notable humanitarian efforts, including advocating for civil rights, working with disadvantaged urban youth, and helping those in prison to reform and rehabilitate. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Jim Brown’s family at this time.”

NFL:

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.



One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Barack Obama:

I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy. One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 19, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Jim Brown was a true sports icon in the city of Cleveland.❤️💛



His social impact and looming presence both on and off the field will live through eternity. We offer our deepest condolences to the Brown family and the @Browns. pic.twitter.com/iho9SkKGDO — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 19, 2023

Cleveland Guardians:

We stand with Cleveland in honoring a @Browns football legend and community activist, Jim Brown. ❤️🧡 pic.twitter.com/4tSKSLx4W7 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 19, 2023

Tony Dorsett:

There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field. Rest easy, my brother. https://t.co/j7GQgHkT0f — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) May 19, 2023