'Maybe the greatest football player ever': Athletes, political figures remember Jim Brown

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, arguably the greatest running back of all time who went on to be an actor and prominent figure in the fight for civil rights during the 1960s, died at 87 on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Brown's family said he passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home with his wife, Monique, by his side.
“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Monique Brown wrote in an Instagram post. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”
People from the sports world to the political arena posted on social media immediately after his passing was announced.
Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, former NFL star, actor and activist:
Cleveland Browns:
Joe Thomas:
Barry Sanders:
LeBron James:
Gov. Mike DeWine:
“Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of legendary NFL running back Jim Brown. As a young boy, I would watch Jim play for the Cleveland Browns on TV every Sunday, and few could keep him out of the end zone. Adding to his reputation as one of the greatest players in NFL history was his notable humanitarian efforts, including advocating for civil rights, working with disadvantaged urban youth, and helping those in prison to reform and rehabilitate. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Jim Brown’s family at this time.”
NFL:
Barack Obama:
Cleveland Cavaliers:
Cleveland Guardians:
Tony Dorsett:
📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.