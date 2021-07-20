Anti-abortion group protests Ohio Catholic school hosting Biden

The group said the suburban Cincinnati university is hosting the “most pro-abortion president in U.S. history.”

An Ohio anti-abortion group is protesting a local Catholic university’s involvement in an upcoming visit by Democratic President Joe Biden.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati urged members of the public Tuesday to call Mount St. Joseph University and Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr to object to the school’s hosting of the president at a CNN town hall Wednesday.

Biden, the nation’s second Catholic president, has said he supports abortion rights for others while personally opposing the procedure. He and other Catholic politicians who take Communion while supporting abortion rights were the subject of a rebuke by U.S. bishops last month.