Ex-Ohio Supreme Court justice Andy Douglas dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andy Douglas, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice who was part of the court’s liberal “gang of four” coalition that forced changes in the state’s school-funding system, has died.

He was 89.

A law partner, Paul Lafayette, said Douglas died early Thursday.

Lafayette said Douglas had been in declining health for a number of years but remained mentally “super sharp” to the end.

A moderate Republican, Douglas served three six-year terms on the state Supreme Court following his election in 1984.