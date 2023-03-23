AMBER Alert issued for 2 children from Zanesville

Kale Clark, 1, and Iszak Shamblin, 3, were taken in a vehicle from the 500 block of Main Street on Thursday, according to the AMBER Alert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children reported missing out of Zanesville.

An unlocked vehicle was taken from a gas station in the 500 block of Main Street on Thursday with 1-year-old Kale Clark and 3-year-old Iszak Shamblin inside, according to the AMBER Alert.

The vehicle is described as a 2008 silver/tan Chevy Suburban with Ohio plate number HVZ6139. The vehicle also has tinted windows, a luggage rack and a coloring book page in the back window.

Iszak is described as being 3 feet tall and having blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a hunter green shirt with black sweatpants and black shoes.

Kale is described as being 2 feet tall and having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Columbia coat and a white onesie.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.