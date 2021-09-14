x
Ohio

AMBER Alert issued out of northeast Ohio for 7-year-old girl allegedly taken by father

Kylie Brown was last seen around 1:20 a.m. at her home in the 16300 block of Nelaview Road.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old East Cleveland girl who police have reason to believe was taken by her father early Tuesday morning. 

Kylie Brown was last seen around 1:20 a.m. at her home in the 16300 block of Nelaview Road, 3 News reports. She is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, Kylie was last seen wearing a turquoise nightgown. 

Her father, Nashawn Brown, is described as being 6’3” tall and weighing 229 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2013 Jeep Compass with Ohio license plate JBH8686. 

Nashawn Brown is accused of abducting his 7-year-old daughter from her East Cleveland home.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kylie or Nashawn Brown is asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234 or dial 911. 

