AMBER Alert issued out of northeast Ohio for 7-year-old girl allegedly taken by father

Kylie Brown was last seen around 1:20 a.m. at her home in the 16300 block of Nelaview Road.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old East Cleveland girl who police have reason to believe was taken by her father early Tuesday morning.

Kylie Brown was last seen around 1:20 a.m. at her home in the 16300 block of Nelaview Road, 3 News reports. She is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, Kylie was last seen wearing a turquoise nightgown.

Her father, Nashawn Brown, is described as being 6’3” tall and weighing 229 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2013 Jeep Compass with Ohio license plate JBH8686.