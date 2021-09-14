AMBER Alert issued out of northeast Ohio for 7-year-old girl allegedly taken by father

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old East Cleveland girl who police have reason to believe was taken by her father early Tuesday morning.
Kylie Brown was last seen around 1:20 a.m. at her home in the 16300 block of Nelaview Road, 3 News reports. She is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, Kylie was last seen wearing a turquoise nightgown.
Her father, Nashawn Brown, is described as being 6’3” tall and weighing 229 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2013 Jeep Compass with Ohio license plate JBH8686.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kylie or Nashawn Brown is asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234 or dial 911.