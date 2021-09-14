AMBER Alert issued out of northeast Ohio for 7-year-old girl canceled; child found safe

The exact circumstances that led to her disappearance are not yet known, but authorities confirmed around 9:15 a.m. that she had been found and is safe.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old northeast Ohio girl who was allegedly taken by her father Tuesday morning has been canceled by East Cleveland police.

Kylie Brown had last been seen around 1:20 a.m. at her home on the 16300 block of Nelaview Road.

Kylie's father, 36-year-old Nashawn Brown, was identified as the suspect in the case. Officials did not say if he is being charged in connection with this incident.