AMBER Alert issued out of northeast Ohio for 7-year-old girl canceled; child found safe

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old northeast Ohio girl who was allegedly taken by her father Tuesday morning has been canceled by East Cleveland police.
Kylie Brown had last been seen around 1:20 a.m. at her home on the 16300 block of Nelaview Road.
The exact circumstances that led to her disappearance are not yet known, but authorities confirmed around 9:15 a.m. that she had been found and is safe.
Kylie's father, 36-year-old Nashawn Brown, was identified as the suspect in the case. Officials did not say if he is being charged in connection with this incident.
'Thank you for all your help in helping to bring home Kylie," the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services said in a brief statement.