AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in northeast Ohio

Anyone with information is asked to either call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

CANTON, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl in northeast Ohio.

Authorities said Ana Burke was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwill Store at 7257 Fulton Drive NW in Canton. Authorities believe she is with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett, who is driving a 1991 silver Ford Aerostar van with a Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Ana is described as 3’9” tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry hair with blue eyes. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Stinnett is described as 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a maroon short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.