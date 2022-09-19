AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy from Akron; suspect considered armed and dangerous

The suspect, identified by authorities as 24-year-old Jose Castro, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

AKRON, Ohio — Law enforcement officials issued an AMBER Alert Monday night for a young boy who authorities say was taken by his father Monday night.

Authorities are searching for 4-year-old Fabian Claudio. He is described as being 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 24-year-old Jose Castro, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Castro took the boy from his home on Tulip Street around 6:50 p.m.

The vehicle involved is a 2016 Silver Kia Soul with an Ohio license plate HLD 9706.

A photo of Claudio was not immediately available.