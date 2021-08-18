AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for 6-week-old boy

The boy's mother told police her friend drove off with her child in the backseat.

CLEVELAND — An AMBER Alert was issued by Cleveland police for a 6-week-old boy Wednesday morning.

Cleveland police said the child's mother told police around 11 p.m. Tuesday that her child, Cannon Tatum, was taken.

She said she was riding with her child, Cannon Tatum, and a friend, T'oshanae Dumas from Youngstown to Cleveland for "court purposes," according to a police report.

According to the police report, Dumas drove to meet up with a friend when she backed into a parked vehicle and then drove away.

The child's mother and Dumas then started arguing.

Dumas let the mother drive to a nearby parking lot before they got into a fight inside the car.

The mother got out of the vehicle to avoid getting punched and Dumas drove away around 9:30 p.m. with the boy in the back seat.

The mother told police Dumas, 23, "beat her up, stole her car and her six-week-old baby."

Cannon Tatum is 21 inches tall, weighs 14 pounds and has black hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a ran onesie with a teddy bear printed on it.

Dumas is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. She is Black, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be intoxicated and driving around the Youngstown area.

Police said the boy's mother made contact with Dumas but she would not say where she or the boy are.

Dumas is reported to be driving a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala with a temporary tag of M38856.