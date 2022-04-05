AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother in northeast Ohio

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said Tessa Kozelka was abducted by Micey Stiver around 2 a.m. on Monday.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 12-year-old girl in northeast Ohio early Monday morning.

The North Royalton Police Department in Cuyahoga County is looking for Tessa Kozelka. Police described Kozelka as white, 5'2" tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair.

Kozelka was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing on it. Kozelka also has a birthmark on her right leg that is about the size of a fifty-cent piece.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said she was taken by her stepbrother, 23-year-old Micey Stiver. Stiver is described as white, 5'8" tall, 170 pounds and has blue eyes and black hair.

The Attorney General's office said the incident happened around 2 a.m. on state Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive in North Royalton, which is about 20 miles south of Cleveland.

Stiver is driving a 2012 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate number of N697141.