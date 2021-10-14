1-year-old girl subject of AMBER Alert in Cincinnati area found safe

Police said Dalieah Jordan was in a black 2004 Honda Accord when 23-year-old Brian Roseberry stole it from the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — An AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old girl in southwest Ohio has been canceled after the child was dropped off at a hospital.

According to the Sharonville Police Department, Dalieah Jordan was in a black 2004 Honda Accord when 23-year-old Brian Roseberry stole it from the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on Chester Road around 1:30 p.m.

Security at Good Samaritan Hospital reported that a child was turned in to their emergency department matching Dalieah’s description around 3:40 p.m.

Police were able to confirm the child was Dalieah and she was unharmed.

Warrants are being obtained for kidnapping and auto theft for Roseberry, according to police.

The black Honda Accord has tinted windows, no front license plate and no front bumper. The vehicle may have an Ohio license plate in the back window with a number of JCE 1394.

Roseberry is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and was last seen possibly wearing a black T-shirt, fitted ripped acid-washed jeans and blue sneakers. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.