AMBER Alert canceled after 5-month-old girl taken by non-custodial father in southwest Ohio

Police said Xayvah Armstrong is safe after she was taken from her grandmother's home by Christian Jackson.

FOREST PARK, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 5-month-old girl was taken by her non-custodial father, according to police in Forest Park in southwest Ohio.

Police said Xayvah Armstrong was taken from her grandmother's home by 24-year-old Christian Jackson on Saturday around 8:50 p.m.

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police said the girl is OK.

Police have not said if Jackson is in custody or if any charges have been filed.

Jackson has a history of domestic violence and has a protection order filed against him prohibiting him from having contact with Xayvah or her mother, police said.

Police said it is unknown if Xayvah's mother was with Jackson.

Warren County Protective Services was granted emergency custody of the girl, police said.