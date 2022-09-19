AMBER Alert canceled after 4-year-old Akron boy found safe; police still searching for suspect

The suspect, identified by authorities as 24-year-old Jose Castro, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

AKRON, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 4-year-old boy who authorities say was taken by his father was found safe Monday night.

WKYC in Cleveland said officers went to the South Akron neighborhood around 6:50 p.m. where they found an unconscious woman outside of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said they saw the boy's father, identified as 24-year-old Jose Castro, grab his and the woman's son before fleeing. Authorities said video shows Castro grabbing the boy before getting in his car, WKYC reported.

The boy was "returned unharmed" to Akron detectives about an hour after he was reported missing.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for Castro, who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Castro is believed to be driving a 2016 Silver Kia Soul with an Ohio license plate HLD 9706.

The boy's mother was taken to an Akron-area hospital and is in critical condition, WKYC said.