AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Cleveland as police say the case is being investigated as a “possible abduction.”

The AMBER Alert for Keshaun Williams was issued by authorities after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Keshaun was last seen at his home in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue on June 17. He was wearing cream-colored jogging pants with white and blue lettering and gray Jordan tennis shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and having black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, the vehicle involved is described as a black Jeep SUV with a temporary license plate.

Keshaun was reported missing to law enforcement on June 20, according to police.

“Investigators have conducted and continue to conduct multiple interviews and follow up on information provided by sources,” Cleveland police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5418.

