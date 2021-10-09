'All-clear' given at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter prompts lockdown

The lockdown at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton was in place for about four hours before it was lifted. No threat was identified and everyone is safe.

DAYTON, Ohio — An "all clear" has been given at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton after a report of an active shooter locked down the base for more than four hours Thursday night.

Wright-Patt tweeted the lockdown was put in place at 9:25 p.m. and it was lifted just before 1:40 a.m.

88th Airbase Wing Commander Col. Patrick Miller said after conducting several sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), no threat was identified.

Col. Miller said two people approached the security desk at the NASIC just after 9 p.m., saying they heard a single gunshot.

The security forces member who was at the desk called the base defense operation center and reported an active shooter event, which prompted the lockdown, Miller said.

Security forces swept through the building before lifting the lockdown.



The building is three stories tall and is about 850,000 square feet. Col. Miller said there are several secure areas where only certain people can get inside, which was part of the reason why the lockdown was in place for four hours.



The NASIC, which is headquartered at the base, is the Department of Defense's primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis.

Col. Miller said there were about 100 people who were working at the time of the lockdown. All of the people were removed from the NASIC and everyone is safe.

"I'm super proud both the folks who hunkered down in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center as well as those defenders and first responders who got out there and swept and made sure everyone was safe," Col. Miller said.

Col. Miller said crews are conducting a secondary sweep. He did not elaborate on what the two people who reported the gunshot may have heard.