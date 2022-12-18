New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026

Groundbreaking for the facility is expected to take place in 2023 and construction is expected to complete in 2026.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio.

"We are so excited to welcome Abbott to the Bowling Green community," Mayor Mike Aspacher said. "This has been a long effort. Our team has been working on this for a very, very long time."

The Abbott facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. This will expand the available domestically-produced supply of these formulas, some of which are necessary for people with dietary and metabolic conditions or food allergies, according to a news release.

"Job creation is key to a community's growth, so we are thrilled about that investment," Executive Director of Bowling Green Economic Development Kati Thompson said. "In addition to that, we're thrilled that this is a real diversification in the industries we already have here in Bowling Green, and in northwest Ohio in general."

The facility is also making payments to the Bowling Green City School District as part of its tax abatement agreement.

The project is contingent on the approval of unspecified state and local incentives, according to the JobsOhio statement.

Groundbreaking for the facility is expected to take place in 2023 and construction is expected to complete in 2026, the statement said.