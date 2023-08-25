Police: 5 family members found dead inside northeast Ohio home

Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and believed there were no other people involved.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Police found five people dead inside a home in northeast Ohio on Thursday, and investigators are looking into it as a quadruple murder-suicide.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Uniontown Police Department was requested to do a well-being check on Carnation Avenue in Stark County.

Officers found five people dead inside the home and police confirmed that they were all family members.

Uniontown police said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and believed there were no other people involved. Police did not provide further information on how the family members were killed.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office are assisting Uniontown police with the investigation.