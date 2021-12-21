49 salad products sold at Giant Eagle recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Most of the packaging for the 49 salad products are labeled under the brand names of Fresh Express or Giant Eagle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 50 Fresh Express salad products sold at Giant Eagle have been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the recall includes all use-by dates with the product codes Z324 through Z350.

A full list of the names along with the product codes can be found here.

Fresh Express recalled a total of 225 products across 19 states.

The FDA says listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people or those with a weakened immune system. Those who are healthy could suffer from short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, stomach pains and diarrhea.