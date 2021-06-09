3 new conditions added to qualify for medical marijuana in Ohio

Huntington’s disease, terminal illness and spasticity were added to the list of qualifying medical marijuana conditions on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Medical Board approved petitions to make three new conditions eligible for patients to receive medical marijuana.

The board voted to reject petitions to add autism spectrum disorder, restless leg syndrome, panic disorder with agoraphobia and spasms to the list.

Earlier this year, the board determined that arthritis, chronic migraines and complex regional pain syndrome fall into the existing category of chronic or intractable pain, which are eligible for medical marijuana.

The board considers petitions to include new conditions to qualify for a medical marijuana card that must be supported by evidence that the drug can be used to treat or alleviate the disease or condition and that it has the support of physicians.

In April, the board voted to more than double the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in response to complaints by patients about lack of access and expense.