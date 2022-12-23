3 killed in multiple crashes involving 46 vehicles on Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there are multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Two people died and dozens were injured in a crash involving 46 vehicles in northern Ohio on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4 in Sandusky and Erie counties.

The identifies of the victims have not been released. All three were in different vehicles. The exact number of injuries is unknown.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 on Route 53. Westbound traffic is being diverted to exit 118 to state Route 250.

OSHP said the weather is creating whiteout conditions and people should avoid traveling if possible.