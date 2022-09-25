1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others injured in Springfield fire

Four adults and one dog made it out of the house before firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division arrived.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three firefighters were injured while putting out a fire at a Springfield home Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Springfield's city manager's office, a firefighter fell down a flight of stairs after crews were making an exit from the home due to extreme heat. The injured firefighter was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and his condition is unknown, CBS affiliate WHIO reports.

Two other Springfield Fire Rescue Division firefighters were treated for minor injuries and were later released.