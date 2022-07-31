3 children injured after ride at northeast Ohio fair malfunctions

The jet skis ride made a noise before tipping over. Multiple children fell sideways with the ride vehicle on top of them.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured.

According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.

The mother's Facebook post said paramedics responded to the scene responded within minutes. The three children walked away with minor cuts and scrapes.

The fair set them up with some complimentary fair bucks and they were able to enjoy the rest of their day away from the rides.

I don’t usually share too much, but I feel that we need to get this out there… Tonight we took our kids to the Summit... Posted by Tessa Brown on Friday, July 29, 2022

That's when Timothy Lisko and his team jumped in gear.

"I notified the state right there right afterwards, sent back paperwork, I notified my engineer and my NDT guy and my welder," Lisko said.

Lisko said he filled out and turned in all necessary paperwork to the Department of Agriculture, who is responsible for fair ride safety.

The mother said that all of the rides at the fair were inspected the day before.

Under Tyler's Law, legislation passed following a fatal incident at the Ohio State Fair.