Second pair of Vax-a-Million winners revealed

Jonathan Caryle from Toledo in Lucas County is the second winner of the $1 million prize. Zoie Vincent in Cuyahoga County is the winner of the college scholarship.

Two more lucky Ohioans heard their names revealed as the second winners of the state's Vax-a-Million lottery.

Jonathan Caryle from Toledo in Lucas County is the second winner of the $1 million prize. Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County is the winner of the four-year scholarship, including room and board.

Congratulations, Jonathan! You just won a million dollars! Thank you for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/EalWPMBagX — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 3, 2021

Vincent was out of town for her aunt's wedding, but DeWine was able to congratulate her over FaceTime.

The high schooler said she is really excited to win the scholarship. She was not ready when Gov. DeWine called her father to say she won.

"I really was just like surprised because what happened was Governor DeWine called my dad. He was just saying his name a couple times. And I was like 'What why would he be calling you?' because I had no idea what it was about," Vincent said.

"I was just like really baffled by it. It was so surprising."

She moved to Mayfield Village from Columbus in 2018, according to her school district.

She is currently a med-tech student within a program at Mayfield High School. After that, she plans to study pre-med in college to become a pediatrician.

Vincent said she has her eyes on Ohio State University but plans to research a lot more schools before making her decision.

Congratulations, Zoie - our Vax-a-Million scholarship winner! Zoie is out of town for her aunt’s wedding, but we were able to congratulate her over FaceTime! If you’re between 12 & 17 and had at least one dose of the vaccine, you could be next! Sign up at https://t.co/ZmJ8iKoSlV pic.twitter.com/tgfpfgUTYa — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 3, 2021

Gov. Mike DeWine says heading into the Memorial Day weekend, data showed a continued rise in COVID-19 vaccinations before the Vax-a-Million program was announced.

“The vaccine remains our most powerful tool to fight the virus and for Ohioans to protect themselves and others. I encourage anyone considering getting the vaccine to not delay and take advantage of both vaccination opportunities and the Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion," DeWine said in a release.

More than 3.2 million Ohioans have entered the drawing to win the $1 million prize while more than 132,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have entered the drawing for the college scholarship.

The number of entries in both groups increased from the previous week with 467,320 additional adult entries and 28,518 additional student entries.

Last week, Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County won the first $1 million. Joseph Costello from Englewood in Montgomery County won the first four-year scholarship.

If you missed out on the first two drawings, the state says you can still enter for the remaining three.

Once you enter, you are eligible for all the remaining drawings.

You can enter the Vax-a-Million lottery here.

Three more winners of the $1 million and college scholarships will be announced over the next few weeks.