2.8 magnitude earthquake detected in northeast Ohio Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northeastern Ohioans may have noticed some rumbling Tuesday morning.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in the northeastern side of the state around 8:20 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was reported roughly 3 kilometers northwest of Timberlake, near the edge of Lake Erie, with a depth of 5 kilometers.

Magnitude, or seismic energy released from the center of the earthquake, is tracked in decimals and whole numbers on the Richter Scale. According to USGS, earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.0 or lower are typically considered “microearthquakes” and are not commonly felt by people.

History of earthquake activity in Ohio

The Ohio Seismic Network tracks earthquake activity throughout the state. Prior to Tuesday’s event, OhioSeis last detected what was considered to be a moderately sized earthquake near Manchester in December 2021 with a magnitude of 3.47.

Of the 300 earthquakes recorded at a 2.0 magnitude or higher in Ohio since 1776, 15 events have reportedly caused minor to moderate damage, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The state has never reported a death as a result of an earthquake.

Though geologists say there is some concern a magnitude 6 earthquake occurring in Ohio is possible, a brief history provided by ODNR dating back to 1776 shows “a magnitude 5 earthquake is about the maximum event for the state.”