Coroner: 2-year-old Toledo girl dies of fentanyl overdose after napping in bed

Jordynn Smith was found dead Aug. 12 in bed after taking a nap with her mother in north Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled a 2-year-old girl's death a homicide after an autopsy confirmed she died of a fentanyl overdose.

Coroner Diana Scala-Barnett said Jordynn's death is believed to be Lucas County's youngest fentanyl death during the opioid crisis.

The toddler was described as previously being in normal health with no recent medical complaints. She was of a normal height and weight for a 2-year-old girl and she had no otherwise traumatic or abnormal anatomic findings.

According to her obituary, Jordynn was "a happy, loving baby girl that loved to watch her favorite shows on her tablet, or any phone that was available to her. She loved Cocomelon, and Elmo."

She also loved "playing with her siblings and going for car rides. Jorgie had a great healthy appetite. She was always full of fun, love, and laughter."