Ohio

2-year-old girl drowns in Jackson County backyard pond

The girl was reportedly found in a goldfish pond in the backyard by her two brothers.
JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl in Jackson County died after she was found unresponsive in a backyard pond.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Chillicothe Pike Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

The girl was reportedly found in a goldfish pond in the backyard by her two brothers. The child’s mother was performing CPR when deputies arrived.

Deputies took over attempting life-saving measures until Jackson County EMS arrived.

The girl was then taken to the Holzer Medical Center-Jackson, where she was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.

