2 bodies recovered from truck in southern Ohio lake

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two bodies were recovered from a truck found in a southern Ohio lake Tuesday afternoon.

According to WCPO in Cincinnati, crews with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived at Cowan Lake in Clinton County after two adults were reported missing. ODNR requested a dive team after identifying a target of interest about 10 feet underwater.

Crews brought a tow truck to pull the truck out of the water after 5:15 p.m. Two bodies were recovered inside the vehicle.