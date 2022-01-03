18-year-old charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Cleveland officer

Tamara McLoyd is the second suspect to be charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Officer Shane Bartek.

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a parking lot carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

Tamara McLoyd is the second suspect to be charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Officer Shane Bartek at an apartment building on Cleveland’s west side.

A two-year veteran with the force, Bartek reportedly fought back and was shot twice. He was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, 3News reports.

Surveillance video showed the ambush and Bartek being robbed at gunpoint, according to the complaint filed against McLoyd.

The carjacker fled in the officer’s vehicle, leading authorities on a “multi-jurisdictional pursuit” that lead to the arrest of Anthony Butler Jr.

Butler is charged with fleeing, receiving stolen property and traffic-related charges after allegedly crashing Bartek’s vehicle, according to 3News.